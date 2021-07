ST. LOUIS – That summer feel is definitely back for a few days. Hazy, hot, and somewhat humid weather is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures in the low-90s.

A weak weather system will produce a spot storm or two Wednesday evening. Otherwise, the rest of the week looks dry. Temperatures Thursday will be in the 80s before the area pops back into the 90s for Friday.

Next weekend looks unsettled.