ST. LOUIS — It’s still quite windy out there and temperatures and wind chills are frigid this morning. The cold is only going to get worse as we continue into the weekend. A wind chill warning is in place for most of our area, beginning at 6 p.m. tonight through noon on Sunday. A wind chill advisory then continues through Tuesday morning.

It was mostly cloudy today, with temperatures struggling to make it to about 20 degrees. With gusty west/northwesterly winds, it’ll feel like the single digits. We could see some light snow mainly along and north of I-70 from late morning through the early evening hours.

Dusting to light accumulations is possible but amounts should stay less than 1/2″. With the frigid temperatures, any light snow that falls could stick to the roads so watch out for slick spots this afternoon/evening. Temperatures tonight plummet to below freezing in many areas, with wind chills of -25 to -35 into Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday stay in the single digits. There’s another chance for some light snow across southern portions of the viewing area from Sunday evening into early Monday. Amounts look to stay light. Across our far southern counties, a trace of up to 2″ is possible.

For points farther north to southern portions of the metro, trace accumulations are possible. Dangerous colds and wind chills last into the early work week. Temperatures will improve by Wednesday, where highs will maybe make it above freezing.