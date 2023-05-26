ST. LOUIS — Thursday was a great day, and Friday will be the same. Mid- to upper-70s again, with sunshine and low humidity. The whole Memorial Day weekend looks great, to be honest.

Every day, the temperature will go up by a few degrees, but the humidity will stay low. This whole weekend and the next week look dry.

Monday will be a great day for sports, grilling, swimming, boating, and remembering. We could use some good rain because the drought is getting worse in the middle and northeastern parts of Missouri, but it won’t come for a while.