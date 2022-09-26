WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – There is an elevated level of fire danger just west of the St. Louis area Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said wildfires are most apt to happen Monday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. “The combination of breezy conditions, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can make fires difficult to control,” NWS said.

They are asking people in the area to be careful with open flames. They even ask people to consider moving their scheduled burn to a different day. Any campfires lit today should be completely extinguished.