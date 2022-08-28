ST. LOUIS – Temperature highs Sunday are in the 90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s thanks to increasing humidity.

A complex of storms in western Missouri may hold together long enough to bring us a few showers Sunday afternoon, especially west of St. Louis. Otherwise, a few storms may develop in the afternoon and evening but not everyone sees rain with this round. We’ll have a break in rain chances Sunday night into Monday but expect scattered storms to develop by Monday afternoon.

A few of these storms could be stronger, especially north of St. Louis. Temperatures are once again in the low 90s Monday. Storm chances continue into Monday night but should be out for Tuesday. Then we’ll see sunshine return and slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday. Temperatures continue to be mild through the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s Wed-Fri.