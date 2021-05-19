Isolated shower possible Wednesday, high temps in upper-70s

ST. LOUIS – The unsettled pattern settles a bit Wednesday, but there will still be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Expect skies to be more cloudy than sunny. Temperatures will warm into the upper-70s. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy with a low in the 60s.

Thursday will be warmer with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach into the 80s.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with partly cloudy skies Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 80s Friday and in the upper-80s to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday.