St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Welcome to Meteorological Fall. The official Autumnal Equinox will be on Thursday, September 22.

Partly sunny and warm Thursday, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity is still comfortable. Clouds will increase this evening and overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday, and some afternoon showers will try to build in from the west. Highs in the upper 80s.

This Labor Day holiday weekend looks very warm, but not extreme. There will be a chance for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are each day through Labor Day. It will not be raining all day.