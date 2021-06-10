Isolated storm possible Thursday, high temperatures reach 90

ST. LOUIS – Thursday is going to be another very warm and humid day for the Bi-State area under partly cloudy skies.

There will still be an isolated storm or two possible Thursday afternoon but for most of the area, it is all about the building heat and humidity. High temperatures Thursday will top out near 90.

It’s even warmer Friday with plenty of sun and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index may approach 100 by late Friday afternoon.

After an early morning storm risk Saturday, the weekend looks hot and humid with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 90s.