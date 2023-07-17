ST. LOUIS – Tracking another round of thunderstorms early Monday morning that is creating some heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The bulk of the active weather will move off to the southeast through the morning. Then we’ll watch for some isolated storms during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Temperature highs are set in the upper 80s.

Monday night is going to be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers and storms. Wake up temps Tuesday will be in the upper 60s.

Another widespread chance of thunderstorms looks likely Tuesday afternoon and night. Highs Tuesday again are in the upper 80s. Storms may linger into Wednesday morning. A slight chance for storms will then linger for Wednesday and Thursday before we get a stormy pattern break.

We’ll also have to watch the dangerous heat building across the south and see just how far north into the Midwest it makes it the middle of the week.