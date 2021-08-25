Isolated storms possible Wednesday, high temps in the upper-90s

ST. LOUIS – Dangerous heat and humidity will quickly build across the region Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms north and east of St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper-90s with a top heat index up around 110.

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm this evening, otherwise, it will be very warm and humid overnight with low temperatures near 80.

Thursday through Sunday with continue to be hot and humid with a daily chance for a couple of isolated storms.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper-90s then drop to the lower-90s over the weekend.