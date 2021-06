ST. LOUIS – The early summer feel is here to stay this week. That means warm and humid conditions with a pretty constant risk of a few showers or spot thunderstorms.

Outside of the spotty downpours, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the low-80s Monday and Tuesday. The best chance to see some thunderstorms will be on those days with isolated storms becoming even more isolated Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm to near 90 by Thursday and Friday.