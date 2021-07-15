Isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, high temps in low-90s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – Summer temperatures and humidity are back again Thursday!

Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Thursday’s high temperature will heat up into the lower-90s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by late Thursday evening and they will continue off-and-on for much of the night. A few strong wind gusts are possible. Low temperatures will dip into the low-70s. 

Friday will continue to be unsettled with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but the rain will diminish to only spotty showers.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty good. Area highs over the weekend will be in the 80s.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News