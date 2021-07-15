Isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, high temps in low-90s

ST. LOUIS – Summer temperatures and humidity are back again Thursday!

Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Thursday’s high temperature will heat up into the lower-90s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by late Thursday evening and they will continue off-and-on for much of the night. A few strong wind gusts are possible. Low temperatures will dip into the low-70s.

Friday will continue to be unsettled with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but the rain will diminish to only spotty showers.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty good. Area highs over the weekend will be in the 80s.