ST. LOUIS – Strong storms with large hail and gusty winds are likely to march east along the Missouri River this evening.

Warnings—primarily for hail—may be issued for counties along the Missouri River over the next couple of hours.

The storms will then cross over into Illinois by late Sunday evening, continuing the risk of hail and localized heavy rain.

Radar image taken at 6:36 p.m. Courtesy: Chris Higgins