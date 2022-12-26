ST. LOUIS – An overnight round of light snow is almost done as a clipper system moves through the region Monday.

A second round of light snow is likely late Monday morning into the afternoon. There will be pockets of snow flurries in between. Many roads once again have a coating of snow on them. Light accumulations are likely area wide, in the 1 to 2 inch range, with less snow west and higher totals as you move east.

Snow ends Monday evening, with one more shot of cold air behind it. Wake up temperatures on Tuesday will be around 10 degrees. It’s going to be sunny and cold Tuesday, with highs in the 20s.

A significant warming trend kicks in for the middle of the week, as highs are set near 60 Thursday. Widespread soaking rain will move in for Friday and Saturday.