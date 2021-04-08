Light rain and gusty winds in the St. Louis Home Opener forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mother Nature is going to make it a little messy for the Cardinals’ home opener today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with developing pockets of light rain. Temperatures will hold in the 50s with gusty winds making for a brisk feel.

Tonight, the light rain will continue this evening but gradually taper off. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s.

Friday looks beautiful with partly sunny skies and a high in the 70s. Rain rolls back in for Saturday… but we dry out for Sunday. Expect highs in the 50s Saturday and in the70s Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks to be mainly dry and cool.