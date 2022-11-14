ST. LOUIS – A bit of fall, then a bit of winter, is expected in the St. Louis metro.

Monday morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with winds going southeast and a temperature high of 46. Overnight there will be light rain and snow mix developing with a temp low of 32.

Tuesday is also going to have a mix of rain and snow. Accumulation is possible for a morning rush, mainly on grassy areas. The temperature high is 40 and the low is 29. Wednesday through Friday are set to have below normal temperatures, with a mix of clouds and sun, with highs near 35 to 40, and lows between 21 and 26.