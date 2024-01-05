ST. LOUIS – This Friday starts mostly cloudy and dry, as highs will be near 40.

Friday evening into Friday night, a storm system will pass through the Bi-State. A light snow and rain mix is expected. With temps well above freezing, roads are likely to stay just wet. A few spots may see slushy dusting on grass, decks, and car tops. Areas with the best chance of a light, slushy snow accumulation would be along and south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and along and south of I-70 in Illinois. This brief storm will be over by 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

It does look like there could be another quick round of light rain or snow for us on Saturday evening. Temperatures are expected to be just above freezing, so impacts will be minor.

It’s going to be quiet and dry on Sunday, and then all eyes are on early next week. Everything continues to point to a potent winter storm that will impact the central U.S. For St. Louis, this will start as rain on Monday night with an increase in our winds.

We’ll see a windy and wet Tuesday morning as temperatures turn colder. There will be a transition to snow on Tuesday, but there are still lots of questions about the path of the storm and the temperatures we will see. Right now, the data shows the best chances for accumulating snow over central and northern Missouri and west-central Illinois. Locally, that could include communities north of I-70 in Missouri and northeast of I-55 in Illinois. We will have updates.

This storm has the potential to produce 1 inch or more of liquid-equivalent precipitation, which will be welcome in our current drought situation.