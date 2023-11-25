ST. LOUIS — A quick system rolls through tonight into Sunday morning, bringing light rain and some wet snow (to the north). The split for wintry precipitation will be along the I-70 corridor, mostly with wet snow to the north and cold rain to the south.

Along I-70, we could see a mix of rain and wet snow. Precipitation stays light in our area, with heavier snow and accumulations expected across northern Missouri. In our northern counties, we could see some light accumulations, mainly on grassy surfaces. In the metro, road temperatures still appear too warm for any snow we may see to stick, but travel to northern MO or west central IL could be a bit slick, especially during the morning hours.

Most of the precipitation should be out of here by about 10 a.m., and then we’ll be left with a cloudy, cold, and breezy day. Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach the low 40s. Sunday night lows fall into the 20s. We’ll start the workweek cold and dry, with highs near 40 and a gradual warm-up to about 50 degrees by Wednesday.