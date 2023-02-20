ST. LOUIS – We do have some light rain around very early Monday morning as a weak cold front moves through.

Most will sleep right through it. Rain will end and skies will become partly cloudy as the sun comes up. Temperature highs are back into the low to mid 60s. There’s going to be partly cloudy skies Monday night and wake up temps in the upper 30s.

On Tuesday, another weak cold front comes through. Still nice, just not as warm, partly cloudy and highs in the mid 50s.

A Wednesday storm system is the main weather watcher of the week. It will bring widespread rain, starting late Tuesday night, with the heaviest rain Wednesday afternoon. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected. Up to an inch of rain possible, with some spots seeing more. It will be a mild, highs in the mid 60s.

Behind the rain, skies clear out into Thursday. 50s for highs Thursday and 40s on Friday. More rain possible late Friday.