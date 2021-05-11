Light rain possible this afternoon, high temps in 60s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will be a near carbon copy of Monday with sunshine and chilly temperatures in the morning followed by increasing clouds. Don’t be surprised to see a sprinkle or two in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the low 60s.  

Wednesday will bring more sun than clouds and a slight bump in temperatures with highs in the mid-60s. Nearly full sunshine is on tap for Thursday with a high in the upper-60s.

The nice weather will hang on through Friday.  

The weekend does look unsettled, but it will not be a complete washout. 

