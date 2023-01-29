ST. LOUIS – From 50-degree weather quickly to freezing conditions. We wake up to light rain throughout the area as temperatures drop below 32 degrees early Sunday morning.

We can expect to see these wintry conditions early Sunday morning. Eventually topping out at 32 in the afternoon as cloudy skies remain.

Wind speeds, like Saturday, are playing a factor Sunday as we can expect northerly wind gusts to be around 15 miles an hour throughout the day.

Late in the evening, there are chances for a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow. That could last until early Monday morning around 2:00 a.m.