Light snow and bitter cold may challenge St. Louis morning commuters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation says that light snow is expected late tonight and into tomorrow morning could be an issue for commuters. The bitter cold could create slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

This clipper may produce patchy light snow. It’s never been forecast to be anything more than that. However, the timing of any light snow falling during the morning rush hour Thursday has our attention along with the fact that this light snow will fall into some very cold air on the cold ground with increasing winds.

We all know very well around here that it’s not always the amount of snow that falls but when it falls that can be the difference between a nothing system and one that has bigger impacts.

It appears the most likely areas to see patchy light snow and flurries will be near and especially south of I-70. I continue to blanket those areas with up to 1 inch of snow and some spotty areas may get 1.5 to 2 inches. The most likely regions for that to happen will be west of St. Louis over central Missouri or over southeastern Missouri into southern Illinois.

Those are not impressive numbers at all but when you take into consideration, time of day, cold temperatures, increasing winds, and cold ground it leads to the potential of a minor to moderate impact event at least for a few hours for areas south of I-70.

If you’re involved in a minor crash or slide off the road, the safest place to be is buckled in your car as you wait for help. Don’t forget to pack an emergency kit with items like a phone charger, blanket, bottled water, nonperishable foods, and a flashlight.

