ST. LOUIS – It’s feeling a lot like winter as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s today. The average high in the St. Louis region is only 57 degrees.



A cold and windy pattern has arrived, with gusts around 30 mph and wind chill values around freezing. A shortwave will move south of metro St. Louis starting Friday night into Saturday morning.

This will bring clouds and a chance of some light snow for areas south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Light accumulations of snow are expected due to the warm ground.

You might see the sun a little more tomorrow, but it’ll still be windy. Highs are mainly in the upper 30s. There will be less wind on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. However, the cold temperatures will stay with us through early next week.