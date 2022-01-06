Live Updates: Snow slowing traffic, school buses across area

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will see light snow around the region Thursday morning. Communities to the south are seeing more snowfall. It will continue throughout the morning commute. There will be light accumulations of trace to 1” possible. People will see a little more accumulation farther south of I-55. The afternoon will be cold and dry with highs in the teens.

Friday will start off with single-digit temperatures. There will be milder temps this weekend with highs in the low-40s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday