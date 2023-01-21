ST. LOUIS – A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.

Rain is starting to mix with some wet snow between Columbia and Springfield as of 6:30 p.m. This band is moving steadily to the east and will begin to encounter slightly colder temperatures as it approaches St. Louis.

This will lead to an expanding mix of rain and wet snow late this evening, with a trend towards mostly snow by midnight.

Most of the area will see little, if any, accumulation tonight, just enough for a hint of white to show up in the grass in a few areas.

The exception still appears to be in a band southeast of metro St. Louis from near Salem through Fredericktown in Missouri over to Mount Vernon and Flora in Illinois. This is the band where there may be a few spots that see measurable accumulations up to one inch.

The timing for this evening, rain will move into metro St. Louis after 8 p.m., sooner west of town. It will pretty quickly begin to mix with and then in some spots change over to wet snow between 10 p.m. and midnight. The snow and rain will be light and taper to flurries and drizzle after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, with nothing more than drizzle and flurries expected Sunday.

The air in northwest Missouri is somewhat colder and there has already been several inches of snow in/near St. Joseph. We are not expect to see scenes like we are seeing on the MODOT cameras near St. Joseph repeat here, but we may still have just enough snow to get a slushy dusting on some grassy areas, car tops and other elevated surfaces overnight.

A larger and more impactful winter storm could make way to the St. Louis area by Tuesday night or Wednesday.