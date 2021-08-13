Limited sun to break through Friday’s clouds, high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – The heatwave is over.

Expect lots of clouds Friday with some sun breaking through in the afternoon. There is still a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures falling into the 60s.

The weekend looks great! A mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

More of the same is on tap for early next week.