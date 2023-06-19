ST. LOUIS – Much needed rain for some on Sunday. Too much rain too quickly in others. Now, a mostly dry week is ahead for the St. Louis region.

Some lingering early morning showers Monday and spots of river valley fog. There will be decreasing clouds through the day, and temperature highs in the mid 80s.

It will also be sunny and a bit breezy Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Friday, a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm will return.

Early weekend outlook calls for highs near 90 and a slight chance of a shower or storm.