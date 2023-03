ST. LOUIS — A few lingering showers early this morning with clouds gradually decreasing today, breezy, and highs in the 50s. Overnight, clouds increase and lows dip to the low 40s. We could see a few spot sprinkles, but most areas dry through the night.

Sunday will be nice, with highs in the mid-60s and partly cloudy skies. A quick system will bring showers to the area late Sunday into the overnight hours.