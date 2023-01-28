ST. LOUIS – Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.



Light rain is expected to develop Saturday evening as part of this front. Temperatures will be in the 40s through 3 a.m., then will quickly dip to freezing just after sunrise.

Most of the precipitation will arrive in the form of rain, but there remains the possibility of things switching to some light freezing rain north of I-70 in Missouri and Illinois. It still looks like any precipitation will be light with little if any impact.

Cloudy and much colder conditions surround St. Louis on Sunday with winds swinging to the north. Daytime temperatures will only rebound to slightly above freezing. Wind chills will be in the 20s all day.

A chance for freezing drizzle returns to the region Sunday night and lasts into the early hours of Monday. Most of the precipitation looks to end before 5-6 a.m. Monday, but there may be slick spots on roads for your early workweek commute.

Arctic high pressure will settle into the area Monday, fully settling in the colder air. Highs peak only in the 20s Monday and Tuesday. That high may keep another area of low pressure tracking through the south Tuesday, keeping the chance of wintry weather mostly south of St. Louis. There’s also the possibility of an icy mix for our southernmost counties again Tuesday.

Temperatures will start to return to around average on Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week. Make sure to stay up to date on the latest weather trends with the FOX 2 app.