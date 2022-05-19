ST. LOUIS – Severe weather is slamming the St. Louis region Thursday afternoon, including a pattern of tornado-warned storms.

Some drivers in St. Louis city are dealing with flood risks in addition to the tornado warnings. Flooding has been reported at I-55 and Loughborough in the Carondelet neighborhood.

First responders can be seen wading in the water. It appears that they are trying to clear drains in the area.

A person with a pickup has driven into the water. The driver appears to be trying to pull a white Dodge Charger out. It is not clear if he is authorized by authorities to help.

If you notice flooding in your area, do not try to pass through flooded roads. Drivers are advised to turn around and use an alternate route if they notice flooding. Follow the latest FOX 2 weather updates here.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.