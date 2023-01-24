ST. LOUIS – Dry start Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

A major winter storm moves in later in the evening. Rain will fall, then transitioning to snow through the overnight hours. Snow will be coming down heavy at times. This will impact the morning commute and travel is not advised.

Around 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible, and some locally higher amounts. It’s going to be a dry, cold, and windy afternoon as temps are set in the 30s and gusts around 25 miles per hour. It’s expected to be cold and windy on Thursday as well, with highs in the 30s, and 40s on Friday. There’s also chances of more rain and snow this weekend.