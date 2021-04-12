Majority of St. Louis area stays dry Monday, temperatures reach upper-60s

ST. LOUIS – Quiet, calm, and cool Monday morning sets the stage. A weak frontal boundary brings the area passing clouds Monday afternoon with temperatures near seasonal. Expect highs to top in the upper-60s.

Areas south of the St. Louis metro (from Union, Rolla, Mount Vernon south) may squeeze out a light spot shower Monday evening. The majority of the area will stay dry. Temperatures Monday night will fall back into the mid-40s.

The rest of the week stays dry, sunny, and just below seasonal. By Wednesday night it looks like temperatures could dip into the light frost zone.

A secondary cold front this week may bring those morning temps by Thursday down into the 30s. Watch out for those sensitive plants!