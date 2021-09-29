Meet new FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Meteorologist Linh Truong joined FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in September 2021 from KCRA in Sacramento, California. She has years of experience forecasting in different parts of the country. She has two degrees from San Francisco State University. One in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and the other in Radio and Television.

In college, she originally wanted to become a newspaper reporter but fell for meteorology and the fast-paced world of broadcasting. She never looked back. She’s been a broadcast meteorologist since 2009.

You may notice something unique if you visit her Facebook page. She posts forecasts in the form of a Haiku (5-7-5) and has been writing them since 2013. Follow her Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest St. Louis weather.

Linh is passionate about health and fitness, loves concerts, and considers herself a foodie. She believes one should live life to the fullest and stresses the importance of being kind. Email your comments or weather pics to linh.truong@tvstl.com.