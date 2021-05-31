Memorial Day will be cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-70s

ST. LOUIS – The area will have more clouds around for Memorial Day, but it will still be comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be cloudy Monday night with lows in the upper-50s.

Showers are likely Tuesday. There could be a few around for the morning but expect them to increase in coverage through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs around 70. Rain will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We will keep things a bit unsettled through Thursday along with a warming trend to the 80s by the end of the workweek.