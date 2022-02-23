Messy commutes: When to expect waves of winter weather

St. Louis Weather:

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories cover the entire area for this afternoon through Thursday. Total accumulations totals are not big, but the combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain all thrown together is what elevate this storm to a moderate impact event. It will be a major impact event during the evening rush today and possibly the evening rush again tomorrow.

Our two-wave weather event is unfolding on schedule. The first wave is racing up I-44 toward our viewing area and will begin to impact southwestern parts of our audience shortly after lunchtime and reach the metro St. Louis area prior to the evening rush hour.

It will then spread into Illinois after 4:00 pm.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain spreads northeast

Wave #1 is mostly sleet and snow, although some freezing rain is likely well south of St. Louis. This will be a fast hit of fairly intense snow and sleet that will last for only a few hours. Southwest of St. Louis the first wave will taper off to freezing drizzle by 6:00 pm. For the metropolitan area, it will tapper to freezing drizzle by 8:00 pm

This will have a major impact on the evening drive all across the region with only slow/minor improvements likely overnight as freezing drizzle continues.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

The second wave will emphasize more sleet and freezing rain for most of the area, although more snow is expected north of I-70. Additional significant impacts are possible starting mid-morning Thursday and continuing well into Thursday afternoon and evening.

There is even the possibility of thunderstorms tomorrow generating very briefly intense sleet, freezing rain and snow showers. These will be very much like spotty summer downpours and will move along quickly.

My thoughts on total accumulations remain unchanged. There will be 2-4″ of mainly snow in the Blue Zone. The Pink zone is inline for 1-2″ of snow and up to 1/2 inch of sleet with a light glaze of ice. In the Red Zone, this is an ice storm with freezing rain and sleet the main precip types. There may be a few spots that see up to 1/2″ of sleet but freezing rain is the big concern with 1/4″ to 1/3″ of glaze possible on tree limbs and powerlines with isolated power outages possible.