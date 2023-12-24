ST. LOUIS — Patchy, dense fog has developed, especially along the Mississippi River and eastward into Illinois. This fog and any drizzle will diminish by mid-morning. Ahead of our next system, today will be mild and breezy, with highs climbing into the mid 60s.

Outside of maybe a few spot sprinkles in our western counties this afternoon, rain holds off until late tonight but will be widespread through Christmas morning. Overnight lows in the 50s. Widespread, steady rain continues through the morning of Christmas Day, gradually tapering off from west to east through the early afternoon hours.

By the evening, we will be left with spot showers and maybe some drizzle. Rainfall amounts will be in the ½ to 1 inch range. Behind this system, temperatures will be back down to closer to normal, with highs in the 40s.