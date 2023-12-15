ST. LOUIS – It’s a mostly cloudy Friday. After a chilly start, temperatures will climb to near 60 once again.

Friday evening looks dry, but by the early morning hours of Saturday, showers will be developing. Temperatures stay above freezing, with lows near 40, so this is all rain.

Saturday’s rain chances have increased. Expect the weather to be cloudy and cooler, with scattered light rain through the day and evening. Highs near 50. Rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch, but the wet conditions will impact your outdoor plans throughout the day.

The rain ends Saturday night. Sunday will bring clearing skies and highs in the upper 40s. A little colder to start the work week, highs in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will warm up again by Wednesday.