ST. LOUIS – A mild and breezy start to Sunday morning.

It’s expected to be partly cloudy, warm, and windy again Sunday, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Monday will also be windy, as rain moves in the night and will continue through Tuesday.

It’s going to be drier on Wednesday, with temperature highs in the 60s. It’s set to be cool the rest of the week, with a chance of showers by Friday.