ST. LOUIS – Two more mild and dry days to go.

On Wednesday, it will be chilly outside – most people will experience temperatures in the 30s before a nice warm-up. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs on Wednesday near 70. It will also be clear and chilly Wednesday night, with out-of-door temps Thursday in the low 40s. Still mild Thursday, with a gradual increase in clouds. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

We’re set for a cold front Thursday night and into Friday, which could bring some light showers Friday morning. It will also cool down. Temps will fall into the mid-50s and then hold there Friday morning before falling into the 40s Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny but colder. Wake-up temperatures will be near freezing, with highs in the mid-50s. Watching for a chance at more widespread rain Sunday night and Monday. Thanksgiving week looks colder.