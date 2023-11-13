ST. LOUIS – The weather this week continues to be mild and dry.

Above-average temperatures are expected all week thanks to south winds. Wake-up temps will be in the low 40s and highs in the mid-60s for the next several days.

We have had no officially recorded rain for the month of November. Rain is also not in the forecast until there are slight chances Thursday night and into Friday with a cold front.

Right now, those slight shower chances look best in southern Illinois. A touch cooler next weekend.