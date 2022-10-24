ST. LOUIS – One more mild and windy day on Monday.

There are more clouds than sunshine, with temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Much needed rainfall will move our way late Monday and hangs around until Tuesday Night. The steadiest and heaviest rainfall will begin after the evening rush on Monday. Widespread rainfall of one to three inches is expected. The recent dry conditions mean flooding is unlikely, but ponding on roads could still be an issue, especially in areas where drains get clogged.

We wake up to rain Tuesday, out the door temps expected to be around 60. Temperatures either hold steady to slowly fall through the day Tuesday, while we continue to see rain and some possible storms. By 5:00 p.m., temps are in the low to mid 50s.

Rain exits Tuesday evening and skies clear overnight. We wake up Wednesday in the low to mid 40s. It’s set to be sunny and cooler Wednesday and Thursday.