ST. LOUIS – Friday morning is going to have a mild start and a nice afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Saturday is expected to be hot with a chance of spot showers in the morning and again late at night. Spot showers are also likely for Sunday with temperatures in the 80s.

The next work week will start nicely with highs in the 80s but will be warmer by the end of the week.