Mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – It is shaping up to be a classic mid-summer week with gradually warming temperatures and little if any chance for rainfall. 

Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid-80s by the afternoon. A few clouds will hang around Monday night with low temperatures near 70. Tuesday will bring more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s. 

Wednesday through Friday, the forecast looks seasonably hot and humid with loads of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

