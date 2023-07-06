ST. LOUIS – Not as hot Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Looks like any shower chances will stay across far southern Missouri.

Temperature highs are set in the mid to upper 80s. Friday starts dry, with highs in the low to mid 80s. By Friday afternoon, the first of what will be several rounds of rain and storms heads our way. The initial wave of rain may lose some energy as it moves in, but we’ll watch for an impact to Friday evening plans.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. It won’t be raining all the time, but the chance for wet weather will be around all weekend.

With the clouds and rain, temps will be cooler. Highs will be near 80 Saturday and into the low 80s Sunday.