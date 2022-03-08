Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with high temps in upper-40s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper-40s. Winds will be minimal. Expect quiet weather Wednesday with more sun and temperatures around normal.

Thursday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds. Expect rain late Thursday night and then it will change into a wintry mix. Snow showers will move into the area by Friday morning. FOX 2 meteorologists are still working on snow amounts. It will be cold Friday and Saturday with high temps only in the 30s.

Sunday will be warmer and Daylight Saving starts Sunday at 2 a.m.