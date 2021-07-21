Mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with high temps near 90

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – The area will see another beautiful summer morning Wednesday in St. Louis with hazy skies and temperatures mostly in the 60s. The hazy sunshine will mix with a few clouds Wednesday afternoon as high temperatures warm to near 90. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the low-70s. 

Thursday through Saturday are looking dry, but each day will get a little warmer with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s by Saturday.

The next chance for a few thunderstorms will wait until Sunday and Monday.

