ST. LOUIS – MoDOT talks to drivers about winter weather road conditions. They remind drivers to be careful around snow plows and emergency vehicles, and give them room to do their work.



A closure of the I-70 express lanes for this morning has been canceled because of the weather, so those lanes will stay open.

Roads will be less than perfect as you’re driving out today, so if you do have to drive, here are some tips to help stay safe:

Keep some cold-weather gear in your car: warm clothes, blankets, food and water.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated

have at least half a tank of gas in your car at all times

For more about road conditions and other important information, check out: www.modot.org