Monday brings scattered showers and clouds with high temps in low-80s

ST. LOUIS – The unsettled pattern from the weekend is carrying over to the new week. Expect more clouds than sunshine Monday with some showers and a few rumbles of thunder at times. Temperatures will warm through the 70s Monday morning and top-off in the low-80s by the afternoon. The showers will move away Monday night with a low in the upper-60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the dry days of the week with more scattered showers and thunderstorms heading back to the area from late Thursday into next weekend.