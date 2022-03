ST. LOUIS – We could see a few spot showers lingering into the commute south of St. Louis, but for the most part this doesn’t look to have too big of an impact.

Temperature trends today: Normal is 56. We’re going to be about 10 degrees above that. So today, tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 to 15 degrees above normal. For this time of year, 65 will do it for your forecast.