Monday temps reach 80, showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening

ST. LOUIS – A warm and humid spring feel will be in the air Monday with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

High temperatures will warm to near 80. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday evening into the night. A few strong storms are possible early this evening. Overnight lows will drop to near 60.

Tuesday will be cloudy and wet with periods of rain. Temperatures will fall into the lower-50s. However, the sun will return Wednesday with highs in the 60s. More unsettled weather is on tap for Thursday and over the weekend as well.